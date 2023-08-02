The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Live Launch Commentary Airing Now for Antares Launch

Category: Space Hits: 4

NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman is targeting today for the launch of its 19th contracted resupply mission to the International Space Station. The five-minute launch window opens at 8:31 p.m. EDT. Live launch commentary has begun on NASA TV. 

A launch tonight would put Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft at the space station on Friday, Aug. 4. 

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2023/08/01/live-launch-commentary-airing-now-for-antares-launch/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version