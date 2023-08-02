Live Launch Commentary Airing Now for Antares Launch

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023

NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman is targeting today for the launch of its 19th contracted resupply mission to the International Space Station. The five-minute launch window opens at 8:31 p.m. EDT. Live launch commentary has begun on NASA TV.

A launch tonight would put Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft at the space station on Friday, Aug. 4.

