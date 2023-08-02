Liftoff of Northrop Grumman’s CRS-19 Antares Rocket

Articles

NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket with Cygnus cargo spacecraft aboard lifted off from Pad-0A at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 8:31 p.m. EDT.

This is Northrop Grumman’s 19th contracted resupply mission to the International Space Station. This Cygnus, dubbed the S.S. Laurel Clark, is scheduled to arrive at the space station on Friday, Aug. 4.

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with the company’s Cygnus spacecraft onboard, launched at 8:31 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, from the Mid Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad-0A, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Northrop Grumman’s 19th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver more than 8,200 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. The CRS-19 Cygnus spacecraft is named after NASA astronaut Dr. Laurel Clark who flew aboard Columbia STS-107. Credit: NASA / Terry Zaperach

