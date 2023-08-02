Cygnus Solar Arrays Successfully Deployed

Articles

The solar arrays have successfully deployed on Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft that is on its way to deliver more than 8,200 pounds ofscientific investigations, cargo, and supplies to the International Space Station after launching at 8:31 p.m. EDT Sunday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

File photo from June 28, 2022, of a Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft grappled by the International Space Station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm. Credit: NASA

Coverage of the spacecraft’s approach and arrival to the orbiting laboratory will begin Friday, Aug. 4, at 4:30 a.m. EST on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website, followed by installation coverage at 7:30 a.m.

NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg will capture Cygnus using the station’s robotic arm, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio will act as backup. After capture, the spacecraft will be installed on the Unity module’s Earth-facing port.

This delivery is Northrop Grumman’s 19th contracted cargo flight to the space station and will support dozens of new and existing investigations.

