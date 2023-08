Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 31 July 2023

NASA and Boeing will host a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EDT Monday, Aug. 7, to provide an update on the first astronaut flight of the company’s CST-100 Starliner to and from the International Space Station.

