A prelaunch teleconference will be held today, July 30, at 5 p.m. EDT or no earlier than 1 hour following the mission Launch Readiness Review. The teleconference will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website and will highlight launch preparations for Northrop Grumman’s 19th contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station to deliver more than 8,200 pounds of research, supplies, and hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. Launch is still on schedule for 8:31 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Viewers can submit questions for the briefings using #AskNASA on social media.

File photo from June 28, 2022, of a Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft grappled by the International Space Station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm. Credit: NASA

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft will launch on the company’s Antares rocket from Virginia Space Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The prelaunch briefing participants:

Joel Montalbano, program manager for the International Space Station, NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston

Heidi Parris, associate program scientist for the International Space Station, NASA Johnson

Steve Krein, vice president, Civil and Commercial Space, Northrop Grumman

Kurt Eberly, director, Space Launch Programs, Northrop Grumman

Jeff Reddish, range chief, NASA Wallops

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2023/07/30/nasa-to-host-northrop-grumman-crs-19-prelaunch-briefing-today/