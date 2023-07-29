The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Aeolus: a historic end to a trailblazing mission

Category: Space Hits: 1

Understanding Earthâ&#128;&#153;s winds

Surpassing scientific expectations and exceeding its planned life in orbit, the Aeolus wind mission has been hailed as one of ESA’s most successful Earth observation missions. And now, its end will go down in history too, thanks to the ingenuity of the Agency’s mission control team who guided this remarkable satellite down to Earth’s atmosphere for a safe reentry.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/FutureEO/Aeolus/Aeolus_a_historic_end_to_a_trailblazing_mission

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version