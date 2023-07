Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 16:08 Hits: 4

NASA and commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman are targeting 8:31 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Aug. 1, for the launch of the company’s 19th resupply mission to the International Space Station from the agency’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-sets-coverage-for-cargo-launch-to-international-space-station