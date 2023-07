Articles

Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Astronaut Frank Rubio aboard the International Space Station collaborated with a small team of robots on Earth to accomplish a complex task – a first test of a new approach to combine human and robotic capabilities for our return to the Moon and beyond.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Orbiting_astronaut_oversees_robot_team_on_Earth