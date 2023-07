Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 15:00 Hits: 7

New measurements by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) has detected water vapour in the inner disc of the system PDS 70, located 370 light-years away. This is the first detection of water in the terrestrial region of a disc already known to host two or more protoplanets.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Webb/Webb_detects_water_vapour_in_rocky_planet-forming_zone