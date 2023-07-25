The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Satellites unveil the far-reaching impact of irrigation

Globally, more than 70% of the freshwater withdrawn from Earth’s surface or from underground is used to irrigate crops. The need to produce more food for a growing population against the backdrop of climate change is challenging enough, but satellites reveal that extracting water doesn’t just affect the local environment – there are knock-on consequences for many aspects of the Earth system.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/FutureEO/Satellites_unveil_the_far-reaching_impact_of_irrigation

