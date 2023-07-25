Satellites unveil the far-reaching impact of irrigation

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 08:30 Hits: 6

Globally, more than 70% of the freshwater withdrawn from Earth’s surface or from underground is used to irrigate crops. The need to produce more food for a growing population against the backdrop of climate change is challenging enough, but satellites reveal that extracting water doesn’t just affect the local environment – there are knock-on consequences for many aspects of the Earth system.

