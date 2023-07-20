A Third Round of Eye Exams for the Week; Maintenance and Clean-up Activities Underway

Articles

NASA astronaut and Expedition 69 Flight Engineer Frank Rubio is pictured setting up robotic camera hardware inside the International Space Station’s Kibo laboratory module.

Three Expedition 69 crew members completed another round of eye exams today aboard the International Space Station. Various maintenance and clean-up activities were also underway in multiple service modules.

NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen collected salvia samples early in the morning then began installation work in the Japanese Experiment Module on a system that provides fluorescent images of biological samples. Later in the day, Bowen and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Flight Engineer Sultan Alneyadi worked in tandem to troubleshoot the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED), following yesterday’s six-month maintenance. The two were joined by NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg later in the evening to complete a third round of eye exams using imaging hardware.

Ahead of the exams, Hoburg inspected a system that controls temperature and humidity in the U.S. Orbital Segment. He then spoke with grounds teams for a briefing on the Food Physiology diet. Ongoing Food Physiology investigations help researchers better understand the effects of an enhanced spaceflight diet on astronauts.

NASA Flight Engineer Frank Rubio was tasked with performing maintenance on the Internal Ball camera—a free-flying system that helps crews monitor operations—in the Japanese Experiment Module. Later in the day, he worked with Bowen on clean-up activities for a system that measures vibrations and acceleration of the station. Rubio ended his day performing EVA battery maintenance.

The three cosmonauts aboard the station worked independently in separate modules. Commander Sergey Prokopyev of Roscomos performed station maintenance and inspections in Zvezda, while Flight Engineer Andrey Fedyaev did the same in the Nauka module. Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin worked in Rassvet taking equipment inventory.

