Hubble sees boulders escaping from asteroid Dimorphos

Astronomers taking advantage of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s extraordinary sensitivity have discovered a swarm of boulders that were possibly shaken off the asteroid Dimorphos when NASA deliberately slammed the half-tonne DART impactor spacecraft into Dimorphos at approximately 22 500 km per hour. DART intentionally impacted Dimorphos on 26 September 2022, slightly changing the trajectory of its orbit around the larger asteroid Didymos.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Hubble_sees_boulders_escaping_from_asteroid_Dimorphos

