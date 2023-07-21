The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Journey back to Earth: Aeolus' historic reentry

Category: Space Hits: 0

Journey back to Earth: Aeolus' historic reentry Video: 00:05:00

ESA’s wind mission Aeolus is coming home. After five years of improving weather forecasts, the satellite will return in a first-of-its-kind assisted reentry. At ESA’s Space Operations Centre in Germany, mission control will use the satellite’s remaining fuel to steer Aeolus during its return to Earth.

Find out more about the mission, its successes and how Aeolus is paving the way for safe reentries.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2023/07/Journey_back_to_Earth_Aeolus_historic_reentry

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version