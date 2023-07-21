Journey back to Earth: Aeolus' historic reentry

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 13:00 Hits: 0

Video: 00:05:00

ESA’s wind mission Aeolus is coming home. After five years of improving weather forecasts, the satellite will return in a first-of-its-kind assisted reentry. At ESA’s Space Operations Centre in Germany, mission control will use the satellite’s remaining fuel to steer Aeolus during its return to Earth.

Find out more about the mission, its successes and how Aeolus is paving the way for safe reentries.

