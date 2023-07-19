Crew Members Carry Out More Vision Checks and Station Maintenance Today

Articles

Expedition 69 Flight Engineers (from top) Sultan Alneyadi of UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Woody Hoburg of NASA are pictured inside the Tranquility module working on life support maintenance tasks aboard the International Space Station.

Eye scans and station maintenance continue for the Expedition 69 crew aboard the International Space Station today.

NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg started his day observing and taking photos of satellites that were recently deployed from a Small Satellite Orbital Deployer in the Japanese Experiment Module. He then moved into the station’s Tranquility module to troubleshoot and inspect the Air Revitalization System rack, which removes Carbon Dioxide from the air and monitors the cabin atmosphere.

Near the end of the day, Hoburg joined United Arab Emirates (UAE) Flight Engineer Sultan Alneyadi for an eye ultrasound exam following Alneyadi’s earlier set up of the equipment. Frequent exams of the sort are necessary for the crew to mitigate any noticeable effects or changes to the eyes.

NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen began his morning collecting saliva samples for ongoing research. In the afternoon, he performed six-month maintenance on the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) and ended his day with an eye ultrasound scan as well.

NASA Flight Engineer Frank Rubio stayed busy with an abundance of tasks throughout the day. Rubio inspected tools and hardware used during Extravehicular Activities (EVAs) to ensure they’re ready for future use. Afterward, he set up the drain and replaced the exhaust filter in the station’s wastewater processor system. To wrap up his day, Rubio separated Hicari-2 samples from their cartridges in preparation for their return and future inspection. Hicari, an experiment led by the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), investigates high-quality crystal growth of semiconductors.

Flight Engineers Dmitri Petelin and Andrey Fedyaev of Roscosmos joined their crew members for end-of-day eye scans. Petelin also resumed his experimental work that studies behavior of liquid diffusion in microgravity, while cosmonaut Commander Sergey Prokopyev worked on inventory and cargo plans for the upcoming ISS Progress 85 mission.

