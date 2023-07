Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 09:00 Hits: 4

ESA's Mars Express has revisited an old favourite: the distinctive and fascinating Mawrth Vallis, one of the most promising locations on Mars in our search for signs of life.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Mars_Express/The_clays_of_Mawrth_Vallis