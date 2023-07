Articles

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023

During an Investing in America event Tuesday with NASA leadership, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the space agency earned an “A” for the sixth consecutive year for its work with small businesses, exceeding its goals by 18%.

