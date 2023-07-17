Crew Spends Monday Off-Duty; Look Ahead to Upcoming Crew and Cargo Missions

Articles

The Northrop Grumman Cygnus space freighter is pictured in the grip of the Canadarm2 robotic arm as ground controllers remotely install the cargo craft to the International Space Station’s Unity module.

The Expedition 69 crew members took a well-deserved day off after working on past weekends aboard the International Space Station.

Looking ahead, August is shaping up to be a busy month with crew and cargo missions. Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft will be delivering new science investigations—including studies of fire suppression, gene therapy, and atmospheric monitoring—as well as crew supplies and hardware to the station. This will mark the company’s 19th commercial resupply mission for NASA.

In addition to science deliveries, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission will make its way to the station in August as well. NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andres Mogensen, Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov will launch to the station aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, marking the seventh rotational mission of the company’s human space transportation system.

Following the arrival of Crew-7, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission will come to an end as four astronauts will undock from the station aboard Dragon and return to Earth.

August mission events will be broadcasted live on NASA TV. To stay up to date, visit the NASA TV schedule.

