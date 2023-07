Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 20:30 Hits: 3

Two coronal mass ejections have combined into an enormous cloud of magnetized plasma that is forecast to hit Earth on Tuesday and potentially trigger a strong geomagnetic storm.

Read more https://www.space.com/sun-coronal-mass-ejection-devoured-dark-eruption-smash-into-earth-july-18