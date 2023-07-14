Light-Duty Day for Crew; System Maintenance and In-Flight Surveys Continue

Articles

iss069e031305 (July 13, 2023) — NASA astronaut and Expedition 69 Flight Engineer Frank Rubio poses for a photo as he inspects blankets and blanket covers in crew quarters for future replacements.

A light-duty day for the Expedition 69 crew is underway following a busy week aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg began his day reconfiguring cable connections on the Multipurpose Experiment Platform. He then moved into completing computer maintenance. Following Monday’s installation of a Small Satellite Orbital Deployer, Hoburg resumed that work in the Japanese Experiment Module in preparation for future mini satellites to deploy.

NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen completed maintenance in the station’s Harmony module. Afterward, he moved around the station to document the reconfiguration of NASA payload racks which support and store research experiments aboard the orbital lab. Bowen finished out his day charging and swapping batteries on the free-flying robots, Astrobee, a task that has been ongoing all week.

After yesterday’s installation of new handle brackets on the Human Research Facility in the Destiny module, NASA Flight Engineer Frank Rubio performed a video survey of the hardware. Additionally, Rubio resumed inspections of the blankets in crew quarters, another task that began earlier in the week.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Flight Engineer Sultan Alneyadi conducted maintenance on a system used for short-term water storage and water transportation between facilities.

Commander Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos carried out surveys and maintenance of the Zvezda module while Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin continued the ongoing experiments that study the behavior of liquid diffusion in microgravity. Flight Engineer Andrey Fedyaev began his day checking the performance of computer hardware and cleaning electrical systems. After five days of the system running, he later turned off and stowed the EarthKam, a program that allows students to take photographs of Earth from a remotely controlled camera mounted to the station.

