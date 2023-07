Articles

Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023

NASA has awarded the Sounding Rocket Operations IV (NSROC IV) contract to Peraton Inc. of Herndon, Virginia, to support suborbital flight operations managed by the agency’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

