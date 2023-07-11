Clean-up Activities and Ultrasound Scans Today

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023

NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Frank Rubio is pictured inside the International Space Station’s U.S. Destiny laboratory module.

Four Expedition 69 crew members aboard the International Space Station primarily worked in conjunction on Tuesday as they completed clean-up tasks and performed ultrasound scans.

After donning the Dreams headband overnight for sleep monitoring, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Flight Engineer Sultan Alneyadi started his day concluding the recording and filling out a questionnaire. Alneyadi, along with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg, and Frank Rubio, then moved into the orbital lab’s Destiny module for clean-up activities. Tasks included organizing, sorting, and relocating items stowed in the module.

Ahead of clean-up activities, Hoburg spent most of his morning reconfiguring and installing new hardware to a system that recycles and processes wastewater located in the Tranquility module. Bowen collected water samples from the Potable Water Dispenser for in-flight analysis that will help determine the water quality on the station. The system advances water sanitization methods while reducing microbial growth to provide water for crew consumption and food preparation. Rubio set up the Internal Ball Camera—a free-flying system that helps the crew monitor operations—in the Japanese Experiment Module.

Near the end of the day, the quartet moved onto health activities that helps doctors understand how astronauts adapt to microgravity by scanning arteries. Using the Ultrasound 2 device, Alneyadi, Hoburg, Bowen and Rubio all completed ultrasound scans of their necks, clavicles, shoulders, and back of their knees.

Cosmonaut Commander Sergey Prokopyev reviewed and sorted inventory in the Zarya module. Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin completed an experiment that studies the behavior of liquid diffusion in microgravity, while Andrey Fedyaev performed station maintenance.

