Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 14:54 Hits: 2

NASA will host a media teleconference at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 18, to discuss the next science investigations bound for the International Space Station aboard Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft on the company’s 19th commercial resupply mission for NASA.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-discuss-science-on-next-northrop-grumman-space-station-mission-0