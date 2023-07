Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 09:40 Hits: 0

Space-based solar power could provide Earth with clean and reliable energy, 24 hours a day. As part of its SOLARIS initiative, ESA is inviting researchers to help advance our knowledge of key aspects of collecting solar power in space and wirelessly transmitting it to Earth.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Preparing_for_the_Future/Discovery_and_Preparation/Help_ESA_research_key_space-based_solar_power_challenges