Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 13:00 Hits: 0

After exceeding its planned life in orbit, ESA’s Aeolus wind satellite is on its way back to Earth. The satellite is currently falling around 1 km a day, and its descent is accelerating. ESA’s spacecraft operators will soon intervene and attempt to guide Aeolus in a first-of-its-kind assisted reentry. Why is ESA doing this?

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/FutureEO/Aeolus/Guiding_Aeolus_safe_reentry