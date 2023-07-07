Crew Ends Week Continuing Station Upgrades

Articles

NASA astronaut and Expedition 69 Flight Engineer Woody Hoburg poses for a portrait during maintenance activities aboard the International Space Station.

The Expedition 69 crewmembers aboard the International Space Station are wrapping up their week with a continuation of science activities and station upgrades.

NASA Flight Engineer Frank Rubio started his morning continuing to collect samples for the Food Physiology investigation. Later, he spent the afternoon completing upgrades to the Japanese Experiment Module Water Recovery System, which recycles wastewater and humidity in the cabin air into drinking water for astronauts, located in the Kibo Laboratory. Near the end of his day, Rubio conducted maintenance in the station’s Columbus Laboratory Module.

Astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg of NASA spent their morning working together to replace hardware on the station’s Advanced Resistive Exercise Device, or ARED, a machine that simulates free weights for resistive exercise in microgravity. Bowen also retrieved data of the station’s acoustic levels that were measured earlier this week and performed system upgrades to the International Commercial Experiment Cubes (ICE Cubes) Facility, which is a platform that hosts a variety of research experiments, technology demonstrations and educational objectives. Meanwhile, Hoburg continued his efforts that he began yesterday of reconfiguring, rotating and monitoring the Life Support Rack, a system that helps generate water and oxygen.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Flight Engineer Sultan Alneyadi took time in the morning to rearrange stowage in the Columbus Laboratory Module. Later in the day, he installed hardware in the Quest Airlock.

Cosmonaut Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Andrey Fedyaev of Roscosmos continued with station maintenance they began earlier in the week. Cosmonaut Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin completed upgrades to communications devices then spent most of his day preparing a cargo unload plan for the upcoming ISS Progress 85 cargo mission, arriving to the station next month.

