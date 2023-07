Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 04 July 2023 14:00 Hits: 6

After a year without people, the sky would be bluer, the air clearer. The wind and the rain would scrub clean the surface of the Earth; all the smog and dust that humans make would be gone.

Read more https://www.space.com/what-would-the-earth-look-like-one-year-after-humans-go-extinct