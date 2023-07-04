July supermoon photo gallery from our readers

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Makrem Larnaout in Sfax, Tunisia, captured this image of the moon and Thina Lighthouse on July 2, 2023. Makrem wrote: “The moon’s gentle embrace seems to merge seamlessly with the majestic beam of the Thina Lighthouse, creating a breathtaking spectacle that captivates the senses. Witnessing this celestial alignment is a reminder of the intricate wonders that exist in our world. It’s a reminder to pause, marvel, and appreciate the remarkable synchronicity of nature and human creations.” Thank you, Makrem! Enjoy more photos of the July supermoon below.
Did you see the full supermoon on July 2-3, 2023? If not, don’t worry, you have three more chances coming up! August will have two supermoons (including a blue supermoon) and September will have one supermoon. In the meantime, enjoy these fabulous pictures of July’s supermoon from our readers.
July supermoon photo gallery
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Don Lynch in Oakland, Maryland, captured this image on July 2, 2023. Don wrote: “Taken from the backyard across farmland.” Thank you, Don!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com shared this image from Manhattan, New York, on July 2, 2023. Alexander wrote: “Glimpse of the full Thunder Moon (99.4%) before being covered by thunderstorm clouds nearby.” Thank you, Alexander!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kamala Venkatesh in Ramona, California, captured this image on July 2, 2023. Kamala wrote: “Ramona Grassland Preserve is in the rural area of San Diego County. Beautiful grassland dotted with grazing cows and layers of mountains and undulating hills with groupings of big beautiful boulders make up for the foreground. The full Buck Moon of July 2023 is the first of 4 supermoons of the year!” Thank you, Kamala!
More full moon photos
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Stephanie Becker in Soda Springs, California, captured this image on July 2, 2023. Stephanie wrote: “The Buck Moon rising over Mt. Judah at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort.” Thank you, Stephanie!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Christoph Stopka in Westcliffe, Colorado, captured this image on July 2, 2023. Christoph wrote: “Last night’s first of 4 supermoons turned out to be a bit on the dramatic or moody side. Just before moonrise a thunderstorm had rolled through the area. The moon rose behind the foothills (with that one lone tree!) of the Wet Mountain range through thick, dark clouds, illuminated deep-orange by the last rays of the sun, setting behind the southern Rocky Mountains.” Thank you, Christoph!
Bottom line: Enjoy these great photos of the July supermoon. It’s the first of four supermoons in a row. August will have two supermoons and September will have one.
