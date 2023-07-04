July supermoon photo gallery from our readers

Articles

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Makrem Larnaout in Sfax, Tunisia, captured this image of the moon and Thina Lighthouse on July 2, 2023. Makrem wrote: “The moon’s gentle embrace seems to merge seamlessly with the majestic beam of the Thina Lighthouse, creating a breathtaking spectacle that captivates the senses. Witnessing this celestial alignment is a reminder of the intricate wonders that exist in our world. It’s a reminder to pause, marvel, and appreciate the remarkable synchronicity of nature and human creations.” Thank you, Makrem! Enjoy more photos of the July supermoon below.

Did you see the full supermoon on July 2-3, 2023? If not, don’t worry, you have three more chances coming up! August will have two supermoons (including a blue supermoon) and September will have one supermoon. In the meantime, enjoy these fabulous pictures of July’s supermoon from our readers.

July supermoon photo gallery

More full moon photos

Bottom line: Enjoy these great photos of the July supermoon. It’s the first of four supermoons in a row. August will have two supermoons and September will have one.

