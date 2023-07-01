ESA’s Euclid lifts off on quest to unravel the cosmic mystery of dark matter and dark energy

Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023

ESA’s Euclid spacecraft lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA, at 17:12 CEST on 1 July 2023. The successful launch marks the beginning of an ambitious mission to uncover the nature of two mysterious components of our Universe: dark matter and dark energy, and to help us answer the fundamental question: what is the Universe made of?

