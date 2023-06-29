Media session from ESA’s 316th Council in Sweden

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023

Video: 00:46:06

Watch the replay of the media briefing following the 316th ESA Council which took place on 28 and 29 June in Stockholm. ESA Council Chair Anna Rathsman (Sweden) and ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher shared the outcome of the meeting and provided an update on the launch of new ESA Earth observation missions, upcoming astronaut missions, the Space Summit planned for 6-7 November 2023 in Sevilla (Spain), as well as the decision on the public release of official ESA documents.

