The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Media session from ESA’s 316th Council in Sweden

Category: Space Hits: 3

Video: 00:46:06

Watch the replay of the media briefing following the 316th ESA Council which took place on 28 and 29 June in Stockholm. ESA Council Chair Anna Rathsman (Sweden) and ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher shared the outcome of the meeting and provided an update on the launch of new ESA Earth observation missions, upcoming astronaut missions, the Space Summit planned for 6-7 November 2023 in Sevilla (Spain), as well as the decision on the public release of official ESA documents.

Read more https://one.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2023/06/Media_session_from_ESA_s_316th_Council_in_Sweden

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version