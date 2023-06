Articles

NASA invites media to the U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Ground about 80 miles southwest of Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 20, before the agency’s first asteroid sample collected in space is returned to Earth.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-offers-media-interviews-in-utah-on-asteroid-sample-return