Canadian smoke crosses the Atlantic and reaches Europe

Canadian smoke crosses the Atlantic and reaches EuropeSince May, wildfires have been raging in Canada. The resulting smoke has affected large parts of North America. Now, the Canadian smoke has crossed the Atlantic Ocean to reach Europe. Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

Canadian smoke reaches Europe

Wildfires in Canada have been raging across the country since May. The energetic early start to the fire season brought abundant smoke to much of North America, turning skies orange and prompting many air quality alerts. Now some of that smoke has drifted across the Atlantic Ocean and is darkening skies in parts of Europe.

A view from above

At 11:10 UTC on June 26, 2023, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired the image above. It shows smoke that originated in Canada reaching parts of Portugal and Spain. North of this view, areas such as the U.K. also experienced smoky skies.

In addition, the map below shows black carbon particles – or soot – traveling with the wind across more than 2,000 miles (3,200 km) of the Atlantic Ocean. NASA’s GEOS Forward Processing (GEOS-FP) model collected the carbon density data. GEOS-FP can incorporate meteorological data (temperature, moisture and winds) to forecast the plume’s behavior.

So far, Europeans haven’t faced the air quality alerts that residents of North America have been subject to. Currently, the smoke over Europe is high in the atmosphere, farther away from humans. But Europeans should be on the lookout for more colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Canadian smoke crosses the Atlantic and reaches EuropeCarbon particles from Canadian wildfires extends across the Atlantic to Europe. Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

Pyrocumulonimbus clouds

Back in Canada, the furious flames are creating their own weather. Pyrocumulonimbus clouds are those that form over a heat source. Wildfires and volcanic eruptions produce heat that can rise and become thunderstorms. These fire-generated storms can then produce rain to help quench the fire below. But they can also produce lightning and make the situation worse.

Bottom line: Canadian smoke from raging wildfires has now crossed the Atlantic to darken skies over Europe.

Via NASA

The post Canadian smoke crosses the Atlantic and reaches Europe first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/earth/canadian-smoke-reaches-europe-summer-2023/

