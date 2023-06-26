The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Webb makes first detection of crucial carbon molecule in a planet-forming disc

An international team of scientists have used data collected by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope to detect a molecule [1] known as the methyl cation (CH3+) for the first time, located in the protoplanetary disc surrounding a young star. They accomplished this feat with a cross-disciplinary expert analysis, including key input from laboratory spectroscopists. 

