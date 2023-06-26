Paris Air Show 2023: a memorable edition that brought the future of space to Europe

Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 15:25 Hits: 9

The 54th edition of the Paris Air Show, held from 19 to 25 June, just came to an end. The week-long show, one of the oldest and largest aerospace events in the world, welcomed institutional and trade visitors on the first four days, while on the last three days it opened its doors to space and aviation enthusiasts, students and children with their families. With more than 20 000 people visiting the ESA/CNES pavilion in the last three public days, the Paris Air Show 2023 showcased the successes and ambitions of the European Space Agency to a record-breaking number of visitors.

