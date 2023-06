Articles

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer) mission will deliver the agency’s first asteroid sample collected in space to Earth on Sept. 24, 2023. Media interested in covering the landing, as well as mission activities leading up to and following the return, are invited to register

