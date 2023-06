Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 18:52 Hits: 7

NASA announced the recipients of its annual STEM grants, providing nearly $4 million in total funding, to support scientific and technical research that aligns with the agency’s strategic research and technology development priorities. By providing resources to support cutting-edge research in STEM, NASA helps create a stronger and more vibrant sci

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-millions-in-stem-research-grants