Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 10:56 Hits: 8

After four intensive days of panels and sessions dedicated to professionals and trade visitors, starting today ESA/CNES pavilion will be hosting a variety of events dedicated to students and general public.

Click the link here to view the full programme of events being held in the ESA-CNES shared area. The public days will take place from Friday to Sunday 23, 24 and 25 June.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Exhibitions/Paris_Air_Show_2023_in_pictures_-_Day_5