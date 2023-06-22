Cosmonauts Exiting Station for Spacewalk Live on NASA TV

Articles

Expedition 69 Commander Sergey Prokopyev (left) and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin (right) are conducting their fifth spacewalk together today.

NASA coverage is underway for today’s spacewalk with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. The duo will retrieve several experiment packages from the Zvezda and Poisk modules and install communications equipment. Coverage of the spacewalk is on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Prokopyev and Petelin will exit out of the Poisk module about 10:20 a.m. EDT. Prokopyev is wearing the Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, while Petelin is wearing the suit with blue stripes.

This will be the seventh spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the fifth for Petelin. It will be the ninth spacewalk at the station in 2023 and the 266th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

