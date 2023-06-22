Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 14:34 Hits: 3

Roscomos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin are seen at work during a spacewalk on Nov. 17, 2022. Prokopyev is in the suit with red stripes and Petelin is in blue. Credit: NASA TV.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin began a spacewalk at 10:24 a.m. EDT to retrieve several experiment packages from the Zvezda and Poisk modules and install communications equipment outside the International Space Station.

Coverage of the spacewalk continues on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Prokopyev is wearing an Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, while Petelin is wearing the suit with blue stripes. This is the seventh spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the fifth for Petelin. It is the ninth spacewalk at the station in 2023 and the 266th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter, as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.

Get weekly video highlights at: https://roundupreads.jsc.nasa.gov/videoupdate/

Get the latest from NASA delivered every week. Subscribe here: www.nasa.gov/subscribe

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2023/06/22/cosmonauts-begin-spacewalk-to-replace-station-hardware/