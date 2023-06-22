Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 20:53 Hits: 3

Cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin is pictured behind a solar array during a spacewalk to remove and replace science and communications hardware on the Roscosmos’ segment of the International Space Station. Credit: NASA TV

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin concluded their spacewalk June 22 at 4:48 p.m. EDT after 6 hours and 24 minutes.

Prokopyev and Petelin completed their major objectives, which were to retrieve several experiment packages from the Zvezda and Poisk modules and install communications equipment outside the International Space Station.

This was the seventh spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the fifth for Petelin. It was the ninth spacewalk at the station in 2023 and the 266th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2023/06/22/cosmonauts-finish-spacewalk-after-replacing-station-hardware/