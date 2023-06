Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 07:00 Hits: 3

ESA’s new Ariane 6 launch system is being prepared for a round of engine fire tests – with removal of the mobile building that protects the rocket while it sits on the launch pad at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Transportation/First_view_of_Ariane_6_on_launchpad