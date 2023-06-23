How to follow the Euclid launch live

Articles

Published on Friday, 23 June 2023

ESA will be broadcasting live as the Euclid space telescope, which will explore the dark Universe, is targeted to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA, at 11:11 local time / 15:11 UTC / 17:11 CEST on Saturday 1 July 2023. A back-up launch date of Sunday 2 July 2023 is foreseen.

Here’s how to follow the launch online.

All times CEST. Times subject to change at short notice

