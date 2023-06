Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin worked outside of the International Space Station to remove and toss overboard a trio of outdated devices, including a spent science experiment.

