Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson led a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to showcase a new Earth Information Center at NASA Headquarters in Washington. The center is part physical space and part virtual experience, which shows how NASA data can improve lives in the face of disasters, environmental challenges, and our changing world.

