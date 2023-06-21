Paris Air Show 2023 in pictures – Day 3

Articles

We are almost halfway through the week of the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show.

ESA is taking part with an exhibition in the Space Pavilion alongside with CNES, the French National Space Agency. Throughout the week, the pavilion will host presentations, events and temporary exhibitions from both agencies, while several events will be held in the ESA/CNES shared area.

Click the link here to view the full programme of events being held in the ESA-CNES shared area.

Here below the photo highlights of Day n.3 from Le Bourget Airport. The event will take place from 19 to 25 June.

