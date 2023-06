Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Video: 00:40:18

Watch the replay of the press briefing on space transportation from Paris Air Show 2023. Speakers will share the current status of the Ariane 6 programme, and the next key milestones towards the inaugural flight.

