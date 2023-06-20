Paris Air Show Live - session on the ambitions of Europe in human and robotic exploration

Articles

Watch the replay of the conference on Europe’s ambitions in human and robotic space exploration, streamed live from Le Bourget. Speakers include ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, CNES CEO Philippe Baptiste and Director General of the German Space Agency Walther Pelzer. ESA astronauts Thomas Pesquet, Samantha Cristoforetti and Matthias Maurer will contribute their views.

