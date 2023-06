Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 19:00 Hits: 3

Europe's Mercury-bound probe BepiColombo made its third close flyby of its target planet on Monday (June 19), revealing a surface riddled with craters, including one that just received a name.

Read more https://www.space.com/bepicolombo-mercury-flyby-photos-june-2023