The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

New Space companies join Copernicus

Category: Space Hits: 5

New Space companies join Copernicus

With commercial companies playing an increasingly important role in creating a dynamic and innovative space industry, nine New Space satellite data suppliers have joined the Copernicus programme as ‘Contributing Missions’. Today, at the Le Bourget Paris Air Show, ESA and the European Commission further embraced the era of New Space by welcoming these nine companies into the fold and celebrating the contribution they will make in monitoring our changing world.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/New_Space_companies_join_Copernicus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version