Paris Air Show Live - ESA/CNES Kick-off Press conference

Paris Air Show Live - ESA/CNES Kick-off Press conference

The Paris Air Show is one the oldest and largest aerospace event in the world and of course ESA is there!

Watch the replay of the kickoff press conference attended by ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and CNES CEO Philippe Baptiste. ESA astronauts Thomas Pesquet, Samantha Cristoforetti and Matthias Maurer as well as further ESA Directors are also present.

