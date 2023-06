Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Seven CubeSat missions that demonstrate a variety of services including connectivity and secure communications are being developed by small and medium-sized companies and universities in Greece, following an open call and selection by ESA.

